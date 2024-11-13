Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,763 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,725,964 shares in the company, valued at $76,790,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

