Sigma Planning Corp Sells 867 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 34.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 19.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 83.6% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS BJAN opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $288.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

