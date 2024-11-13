David Chevallier Cobbold Purchases 11,800 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director David Chevallier Cobbold bought 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$30,326.00.
David Chevallier Cobbold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, David Chevallier Cobbold purchased 10,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.
Vizsla Silver Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of VZLA opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$3.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZLA
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vizsla Silver
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.