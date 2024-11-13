Wedbush Issues Positive Outlook for Playtika Earnings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Playtika in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
PLTK has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.
Playtika Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.55 on Monday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 129.21% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Playtika
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 76,948 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 365.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 171,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 134,732 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playtika Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Playtika
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.