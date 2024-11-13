Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

