Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 372,045 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 329.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 685,901 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 332,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 129.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,950 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $771 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

