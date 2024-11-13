Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,004,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 358,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after buying an additional 166,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

