Q2 EPS Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Cut by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:OR opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.48 and a beta of 1.03. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
