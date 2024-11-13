Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $1,889,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,294,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,806,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

OUNZ opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.