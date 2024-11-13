LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.24. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,683.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 42,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

