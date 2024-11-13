Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Semrush alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SEMR

Semrush Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SEMR stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Semrush has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.88 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $55,195.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,728.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 64,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $935,802.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,227,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,635,031.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $55,195.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,728.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,412 in the last 90 days. 57.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 94.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 165,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Semrush by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.