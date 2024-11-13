Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after buying an additional 1,854,479 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after buying an additional 1,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 602.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

