Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

