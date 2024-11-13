Covestor Ltd Sells 2,178 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

