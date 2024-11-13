Covestor Ltd Purchases 69 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,741.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $245.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

