Sigma Planning Corp Sells 237 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.8756 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

