Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $480,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 22.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Snowflake by 58.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.09.

Snowflake stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

