Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after buying an additional 212,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

