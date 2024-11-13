Sigma Planning Corp Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after buying an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOT stock opened at $263.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $191.96 and a 1-year high of $265.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.