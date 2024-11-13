SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 713.4% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 152,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 115,415 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 305,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.