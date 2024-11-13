Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

