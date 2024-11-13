Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Southern Copper by 182.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 278,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $70.13 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.09%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

