Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.28 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

