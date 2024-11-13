Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.