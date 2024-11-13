Covestor Ltd Sells 94 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.51 and a 200 day moving average of $183.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.39 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.