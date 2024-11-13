Sigma Planning Corp Buys 6,157 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,772,000 after purchasing an additional 660,882 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after buying an additional 362,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317,064 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 299,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,420,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.09. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.07 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

