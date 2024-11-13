Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

