Covestor Ltd Has $101,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SLM by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SLM by 77.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SLM by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.