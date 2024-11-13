Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $119.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

