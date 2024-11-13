4,227 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 66,601 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,758 shares of company stock worth $2,717,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

