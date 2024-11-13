Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 89.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,355 shares of company stock worth $14,244,865. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.