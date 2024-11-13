Covestor Ltd Trims Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 167.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 90.38%.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

