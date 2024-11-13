Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 514 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 49.8% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 427,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,054,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

