Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 97 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hess by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 590,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 255.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.30.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,791,753.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total value of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,791,753.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

