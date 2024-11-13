Covestor Ltd Has $113,000 Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Price Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.32. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

