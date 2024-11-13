Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 763,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 123,890 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 106,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.10. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

