Covestor Ltd Reduces Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,748,177.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,748,177.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $729,537.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,227.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.