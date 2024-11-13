17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 310.0% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Broadcom by 39.5% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 89.7% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
