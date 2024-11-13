Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,490 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS ITA opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

