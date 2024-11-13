PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 34.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 298.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

