Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,044.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

