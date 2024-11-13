Covestor Ltd Sells 961 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.