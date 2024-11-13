Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,219 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

