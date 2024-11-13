Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $368.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.67.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.