Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,986,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,335,000 after buying an additional 8,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 45.2% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,234 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on COGT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.72. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

