Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 139,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 47,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of WBD opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

