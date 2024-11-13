Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,087 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 108.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 481,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NerdWallet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NerdWallet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.07 and a beta of 1.39. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 412,055 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,676,824.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at $59,600,495.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 412,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at $59,600,495.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.