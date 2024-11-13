Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,726 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $85,316.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,517.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $85,316.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,517.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,637.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,561 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

