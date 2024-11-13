Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BELFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 123,092 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

