Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 591,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

CNOB stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.